FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.41. FirstEnergy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.300-$2.500 EPS.

FE traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.12. 2,652,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,450,501. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.20. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.35.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.38%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FE shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded FirstEnergy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FirstEnergy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in FirstEnergy by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,031,000 after buying an additional 205,636 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

