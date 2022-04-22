FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.46-0.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.56. FirstEnergy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.300-$2.500 EPS.

FE traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,652,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,450,501. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.20. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.35. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.38%. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 66.38%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstEnergy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded FirstEnergy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FE. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,181,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,731,000 after buying an additional 114,166 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,803,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,012,000 after buying an additional 231,752 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 933,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,840,000 after buying an additional 15,740 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,031,000 after buying an additional 205,636 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 400,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,666,000 after buying an additional 153,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

