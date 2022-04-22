FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $183.80.

FSV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a $200.00 price objective on FirstService and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. TD Securities cut their price target on FirstService from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in FirstService by 24.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,149,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,304,000 after buying an additional 421,424 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,626,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in FirstService by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,447,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,021,000 after acquiring an additional 298,130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in FirstService by 486.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 311,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,227,000 after acquiring an additional 258,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 46.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 573,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,475,000 after buying an additional 181,397 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSV opened at $134.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.15. FirstService has a 1-year low of $130.56 and a 1-year high of $202.78.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $856.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.90 million. FirstService had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 18.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FirstService will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.2025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

