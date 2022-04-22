Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Given New C$1.30 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.10 to C$1.30 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fission Uranium in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

FCUUF traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.76. 542,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,059. The company has a current ratio of 33.09, a quick ratio of 33.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Fission Uranium has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.72. The firm has a market cap of $513.48 million, a P/E ratio of -76.00 and a beta of 2.53.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

