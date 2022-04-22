Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Piper Sandler

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FVRR. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Fiverr International from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Fiverr International from $205.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fiverr International from $195.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiverr International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.33.

Shares of Fiverr International stock opened at $56.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 1.83. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $54.68 and a 12 month high of $262.90.

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $79.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Fiverr International by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Fiverr International by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Fiverr International by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fiverr International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 41,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

