Flowers Foods, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:FLO)

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Flowers Foods in a research note issued on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.35.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

FLO stock opened at $27.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 0.27. Flowers Foods has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.60.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.12 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 87.50%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

