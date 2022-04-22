Flowr (CVE:FLWR) PT Lowered to C$0.08 at ATB Capital

Flowr (CVE:FLWR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$0.10 to C$0.08 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.03% from the stock’s previous close.
Flowr stock traded down C$0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.06. 650,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Flowr has a fifty-two week low of C$0.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07.
About Flowr (Get Rating)
See Also
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Flowr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.