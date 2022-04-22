Flowr (CVE:FLWR) PT Lowered to C$0.08 at ATB Capital

Flowr (CVE:FLWR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$0.10 to C$0.08 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Flowr stock traded down C$0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.06. 650,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Flowr has a fifty-two week low of C$0.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07.

The Flowr Corporation cultivates, produces, and sells cannabis in Canada. It also has operations in Canada, Europe, and Australia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

