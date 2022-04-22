Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is £150.31 ($195.56).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FLTR shares. UBS Group set a £150 ($195.16) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a £155 ($201.67) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a £138 ($179.55) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £149 ($193.86) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a £158 ($205.57) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

FLTR stock opened at GBX 8,212 ($106.84) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.84. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of GBX 7,600 ($98.88) and a 52-week high of £162.75 ($211.75). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9,201.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is £109.79.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

