Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.14.

Shares of FOCS stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.23. Focus Financial Partners has a one year low of $41.51 and a one year high of $69.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $523.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.05 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOCS. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 840.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 19,642 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 86,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 25.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 417.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 73,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 59,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 21.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,678,000 after buying an additional 186,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

About Focus Financial Partners (Get Rating)

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Focus Financial Partners (FOCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.