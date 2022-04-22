Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.29, Fidelity Earnings reports. Forestar Group had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Shares of Forestar Group stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $16.86. 894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,063. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $837.54 million, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.91. Forestar Group has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $25.79.

FOR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Forestar Group news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $39,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Forestar Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,353 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Forestar Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,985 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Forestar Group in the 3rd quarter worth $329,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Forestar Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,835 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Forestar Group by 27.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.

