Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ FY2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS.
Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$249.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$217.17 million.
Shares of TSE:FVI opened at C$4.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 17.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.00. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of C$3.77 and a twelve month high of C$9.90.
Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.
See Also
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.