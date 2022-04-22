Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ FY2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$249.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$217.17 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FVI. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.67.

Shares of TSE:FVI opened at C$4.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 17.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.00. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of C$3.77 and a twelve month high of C$9.90.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

