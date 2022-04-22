Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Franco-Nevada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.93. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The company had revenue of $327.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.51 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 56.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

FNV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.18.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $162.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.96 and a 200 day moving average of $143.73. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of $124.95 and a 52 week high of $169.32.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 0.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 3.6% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.7% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.25%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

