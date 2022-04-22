Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

FSP stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.55. 608,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.72. Franklin Street Properties has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $6.58. The company has a market cap of $573.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.86.

About Franklin Street Properties (Get Rating)

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

