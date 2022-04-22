Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0634 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Shares of FRHLF opened at $12.71 on Friday. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.21.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FRHLF. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.