Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Given a $59.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) received a $59.00 target price from equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.28% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

Shares of FCX traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,374,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,522,684. The company has a market capitalization of $60.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $51.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.11.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,817,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,080,385,000 after acquiring an additional 12,060,475 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,639,592 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,780,870,000 after acquiring an additional 611,927 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,853,445 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,038,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,521 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,550,497 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,021,538,000 after buying an additional 219,573 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,541,750 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $773,747,000 after buying an additional 397,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

