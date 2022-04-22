Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target Cut to $56.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.67.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

FCX stock opened at $44.95 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The firm has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.59 and its 200-day moving average is $42.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,911,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $243,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,190,295 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $59,205,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $237,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.7% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 41,884 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.3% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,677 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.