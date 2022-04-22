Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.93.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $44.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.00. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $51.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.02.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,911,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 261,808 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 40,247 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,770,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 384,153 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $16,031,000 after purchasing an additional 124,410 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,427 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,518,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

