Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) PT Lowered to $47.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FCX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $44.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.02. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 18.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 261,808 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 40,247 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth $1,770,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 384,153 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $16,031,000 after purchasing an additional 124,410 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,427 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth $2,518,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

