Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) CRO Jose Morales Sells 1,984 Shares

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) CRO Jose Morales sold 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $39,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Freshworks stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,307,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,710. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.70. Freshworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $53.36.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $105.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.34 million. The business’s revenue was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRSH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Freshworks by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,751,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,982,000 after purchasing an additional 251,037 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Freshworks by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 36,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. grew its stake in Freshworks by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 651,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after acquiring an additional 245,568 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 23,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Freshworks from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Freshworks from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Freshworks from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Freshworks to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

