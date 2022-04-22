FSD Pharma Inc (CNSX:HUGE) Director Zeeshan Saeed Buys 8,584 Shares

FSD Pharma Inc (CNSX:HUGE – Get Rating) Director Zeeshan Saeed purchased 8,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $12,017.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 477,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,304.

Zeeshan Saeed also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 31st, Zeeshan Saeed purchased 6,666 shares of FSD Pharma stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $7,332.60.

On Friday, January 28th, Zeeshan Saeed acquired 22,222 shares of FSD Pharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $24,666.42.

FSD Pharma Inc operates as a cannabis company in Canada. It is involved in hydroponic indoor cannabis production and processing activities. The company, through its subsidiary, FV Pharma Inc, holds license to produce marijuana under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations. It has a strategic alliance agreement with SciCann Therapeutics Inc for the production and distribution of cannabinoid-based, patent pending, and indication-specific products developed by SciCann Therapeutics Inc The company was formerly known as Century Financial Capital Group Inc and changed its name to FSD Pharma Inc in May 2018.

