FSD Pharma Inc (CNSX:HUGE) Director Zeeshan Saeed Buys 8,584 Shares

FSD Pharma Inc (CNSX:HUGE – Get Rating) Director Zeeshan Saeed purchased 8,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $12,017.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 477,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,304.
Zeeshan Saeed also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 31st, Zeeshan Saeed purchased 6,666 shares of FSD Pharma stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $7,332.60.
- On Friday, January 28th, Zeeshan Saeed acquired 22,222 shares of FSD Pharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $24,666.42.
FSD Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FSD Pharma (HUGE)
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for FSD Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FSD Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.