Fulton Financial Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Fulton Financial in a report released on Thursday, April 21st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the bank will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens upgraded Fulton Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Fulton Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of FULT stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. Fulton Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.10.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 27.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FULT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 387,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 17,336 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 41,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 23,071 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 176,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 20,390 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 169,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 82,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 195,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 125,307 shares during the period. 62.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $186,155.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.81%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.