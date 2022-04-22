Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Fulton Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 20th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 27.63% and a return on equity of 11.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FULT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stephens upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.73. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $186,155.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 38,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 265,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 23,034 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,616,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

