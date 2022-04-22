Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Insider Brian Richard Mariotti Sells 16,820 Shares

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) insider Brian Richard Mariotti sold 16,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $296,873.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Brian Richard Mariotti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Funko alerts:

On Monday, April 11th, Brian Richard Mariotti sold 38,688 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $693,288.96.

On Friday, March 4th, Brian Richard Mariotti sold 106,720 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $2,155,744.00.

Shares of FNKO stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.25. 385,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,053. Funko, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $876.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.59.

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.49 million. Funko had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FNKO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.99.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Funko in the first quarter worth about $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Funko by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 262.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 43,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Funko by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 176,358 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 11.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile (Get Rating)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.