Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Insider Brian Richard Mariotti Sells 16,820 Shares

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) insider Brian Richard Mariotti sold 16,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $296,873.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Brian Richard Mariotti also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 11th, Brian Richard Mariotti sold 38,688 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $693,288.96.
- On Friday, March 4th, Brian Richard Mariotti sold 106,720 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $2,155,744.00.
Shares of FNKO stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.25. 385,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,053. Funko, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $876.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.59.
Several research firms recently weighed in on FNKO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.99.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Funko in the first quarter worth about $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Funko by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 262.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 43,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Funko by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 176,358 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 11.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.
Funko Company Profile (Get Rating)
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.
