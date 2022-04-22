FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 11.45%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FVCB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.44. 555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,265. FVCBankcorp has a 52 week low of $16.43 and a 52 week high of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.46. The company has a market cap of $298.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.31.

In other FVCBankcorp news, insider William G. Byers sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $41,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Devin Satz sold 2,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $58,359.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,592 shares of company stock valued at $701,954. Insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FVCB. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp in the third quarter worth approximately $1,354,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FVCBankcorp by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 29,169 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in FVCBankcorp by 8.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in FVCBankcorp by 24.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. 29.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FVCB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.50 target price on shares of FVCBankcorp in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

