FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.54) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.68). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average of $22.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.46. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $28.95.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ajay Madan sold 13,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $239,118.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 157,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,499,983.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,321,032 shares in the company, valued at $118,233,331.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,485 shares of company stock valued at $5,070,006. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

