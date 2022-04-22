FY2022 Earnings Estimate for IAMGOLD Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for IAMGOLD in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.12 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.14). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IAG. StockNews.com cut IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their target price on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.75 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James set a $3.00 price objective on IAMGOLD and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.58.

NYSE IAG opened at $3.19 on Friday. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 28.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,511 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 47.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,206 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 228.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the period. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the CÃ´tÃ© gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

