FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Signature Bank Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will earn $22.89 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $21.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q4 2023 earnings at $7.08 EPS.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.32. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.69.

Signature Bank stock opened at $266.19 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $223.96 and a 1-year high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $305.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.82.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,826,000 after purchasing an additional 76,141 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 236.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.90%.

About Signature Bank (Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.