FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Issued By National Bank Financial

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson now anticipates that the company will earn $3.21 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.25. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s FY2023 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

AFN has been the subject of several other reports. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 price target on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Ag Growth International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.57.

AFN stock opened at C$40.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$762.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.37. Ag Growth International has a one year low of C$25.85 and a one year high of C$45.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.55, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.42. The business had revenue of C$327.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$287.08 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.24%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

