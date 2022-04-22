FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Yamana Gold Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Yamana Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.23.

AUY has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James set a $6.50 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.23.

Shares of AUY stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average is $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $503.80 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after buying an additional 2,046,440 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 852.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 158,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 142,166 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 8.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 6.0% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 226,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 12,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 29.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares during the last quarter. 41.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

