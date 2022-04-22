FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT) Lifted by Raymond James

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Ascot Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.04). Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.15 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ascot Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price objective on Ascot Resources from C$1.65 to C$1.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Ascot Resources stock opened at C$1.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.37. Ascot Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.87 and a twelve month high of C$1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.13. The company has a market cap of C$435.01 million and a PE ratio of -125.00.

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold project covering an area of 8,133 hectares located to the northwest of the town of Stewart, British Columbia; and the Red Mountain project covering an area of 17,125 hectares located to the east-northeast of the town of Stewart.

