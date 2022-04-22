FY2022 EPS Estimates for Dundee Precious Metals Inc. Increased by National Bank Financial (TSE:DPM)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Dundee Precious Metals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.98 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.85. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dundee Precious Metals’ FY2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$209.79 million during the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 target price on Dundee Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.25 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday.

TSE DPM opened at C$7.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.86. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$6.99 and a 12 month high of C$9.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.49%.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Director Jonathan Carter Goodman sold 43,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.98, for a total transaction of C$347,233.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 457,166 shares in the company, valued at C$3,648,184.68. Also, Director Robert Peter Charles Gillin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.87, for a total value of C$78,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at C$118,050. Insiders have sold 78,913 shares of company stock worth $616,849 over the last quarter.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.