FY2022 EPS Estimates for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Cut by DA Davidson

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) – DA Davidson dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FB Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 20th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.12 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.47. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FB Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FBK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FB Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

FB Financial stock opened at $42.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.38. FB Financial has a 52 week low of $34.99 and a 52 week high of $48.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.05.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. FB Financial had a net margin of 31.03% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $129.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This is an increase from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in FB Financial by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 285,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in FB Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,815,000 after acquiring an additional 67,335 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

