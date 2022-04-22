FY2022 EPS Estimates for IAMGOLD Co. Raised by National Bank Financial (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.18). National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$371.42 million during the quarter.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their target price on IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.04.

Shares of TSE:IMG opened at C$4.01 on Friday. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of C$2.75 and a 52-week high of C$4.74. The stock has a market cap of C$1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87.

In other IAMGOLD news, Senior Officer Benjamin Richard Little sold 22,000 shares of IAMGOLD stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.73, for a total transaction of C$82,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$144,041.41. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Bradburn sold 74,794 shares of IAMGOLD stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.30, for a total value of C$321,614.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$72,240.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

