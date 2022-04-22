FY2022 EPS Estimates for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Decreased by Analyst

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Manulife Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.64 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.74.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

MFC stock opened at $21.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.25. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $22.22.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Manulife Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 15,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Manulife Financial by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 46.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

