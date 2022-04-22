FY2022 EPS Estimates for NextEra Energy, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NextEra Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $2.82 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.83. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NEE. Mizuho lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $76.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $149.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $69.79 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 93.92%.

In related news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa purchased 7,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 34,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $2,701,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 47.3% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.