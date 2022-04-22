FY2022 EPS Estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Lifted by Analyst

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the industrial products company will earn $24.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $21.85. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.66. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 24.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS.

RS has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.44.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $197.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a twelve month low of $135.46 and a twelve month high of $204.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.92%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.59, for a total transaction of $1,785,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,277,479.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,474 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $4,517,655.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,634 shares of company stock valued at $22,319,957 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 100.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 62.4% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

