FY2022 EPS Estimates for Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) Reduced by Analyst

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Rogers Communications in a report released on Thursday, April 21st. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will earn $3.91 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.23. Cormark also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS.
Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.89 billion.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.
Read More
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.