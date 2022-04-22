FY2022 EPS Estimates for Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) Reduced by Analyst

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Rogers Communications in a report released on Thursday, April 21st. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will earn $3.91 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.23. Cormark also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.89 billion.

Separately, Desjardins raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

