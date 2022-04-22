FY2022 EPS Estimates for The Procter & Gamble Company Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:PG)

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.85 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Procter & Gamble’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS.

PG has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.50.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $162.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $393.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.46. Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $130.29 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $45,166,497.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 433,622 shares of company stock valued at $69,547,040 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PG. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 19,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 99,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

