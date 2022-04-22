FY2022 EPS Estimates for Vale S.A. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:VALE)

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Vale in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.29 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.44. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 73.17% and a net margin of 40.73%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on VALE. StockNews.com cut Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Vale from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.04.

Vale stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.47. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vale by 10.6% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 44.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 153.3% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vale in the first quarter valued at $596,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vale by 94.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 16,211 shares during the last quarter.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.718 dividend. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.88%.

About Vale (Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.