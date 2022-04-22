FY2022 EPS Estimates for Xcel Energy Inc. Decreased by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:XEL)

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xcel Energy in a report released on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the company will earn $3.15 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.19. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.78.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $75.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $76.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 17,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3,118.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 12,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 54,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 25,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

