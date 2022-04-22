FY2023 Earnings Estimate for HSBC Holdings plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:HSBC)

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for HSBC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $4.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.70.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HSBC. Barclays boosted their price target on HSBC from GBX 725 ($9.43) to GBX 735 ($9.56) in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HSBC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on HSBC from GBX 470 ($6.12) to GBX 560 ($7.29) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.51) to GBX 590 ($7.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $498.33.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $33.79 on Friday. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of $24.31 and a fifty-two week high of $38.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.18.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 25.44%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,502,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,497,000 after purchasing an additional 220,788 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,374,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,730,000 after purchasing an additional 124,185 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,201,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,533,000 after purchasing an additional 670,107 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter worth $71,576,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,295,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,197,000 after purchasing an additional 281,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

