FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Salzgitter AG Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Salzgitter in a report issued on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.70.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SZGPY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Salzgitter from €35.00 ($37.63) to €42.00 ($45.16) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Salzgitter from €20.00 ($21.51) to €33.00 ($35.48) in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Salzgitter from €28.50 ($30.65) to €32.50 ($34.95) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €50.00 ($53.76) price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

OTCMKTS SZGPY opened at $4.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average is $3.74. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.16.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

