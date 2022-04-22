FY2023 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Alphabet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the information services provider will earn $138.86 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $132.53.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.69 by $4.00. The company had revenue of $75.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.81 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $22.30 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,349.07.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,500.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,679.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,791.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.93. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $2,230.05 and a 1 year high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,755.81, for a total value of $115,744.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 25 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,800.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 597,775 shares of company stock worth $153,262,635 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,249,092,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 118,154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 709,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 708,929 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,577,008,000 after purchasing an additional 340,733 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $754,814,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 20,160.8% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 239,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.