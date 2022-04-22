FY2023 EPS Estimates for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Reduced by Analyst

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) – KeyCorp reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Ameren in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $4.34 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.35.

AEE has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameren from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

AEE opened at $97.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.24 and a 200 day moving average of $87.40. The company has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. Ameren has a 12 month low of $79.35 and a 12 month high of $99.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.46%.

In other Ameren news, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $100,920.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 27,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $2,330,067.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,299 shares of company stock worth $6,557,116 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 885.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

