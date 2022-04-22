FY2023 EPS Estimates for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Reduced by Analyst

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Incyte in a report released on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $3.77 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.78.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.72). Incyte had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

INCY has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Incyte from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.82.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $76.80 on Friday. Incyte has a twelve month low of $61.91 and a twelve month high of $88.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.95 and a 200-day moving average of $71.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Incyte by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,336,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,345,912,000 after purchasing an additional 924,880 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Incyte by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,657,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,222,667,000 after purchasing an additional 181,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Incyte by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,347,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $686,122,000 after purchasing an additional 388,337 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,590,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,960,000 after acquiring an additional 179,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,546,000 after acquiring an additional 32,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $547,151.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 99,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,793,386.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 711,335 shares of company stock valued at $49,689,821 over the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

