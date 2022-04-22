FY2023 EPS Estimates for PacWest Bancorp Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for PacWest Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $5.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.20.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.03). PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 44.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PACW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $35.08 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 297,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,840,000 after buying an additional 10,944 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $423,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 115.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 330,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,263,000 after purchasing an additional 177,163 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 19.8% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 64,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $525,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $54,501.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

