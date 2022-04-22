FY2023 EPS Estimates for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Vistra in a report released on Tuesday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.56 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.99. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Vistra’s FY2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VST. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Vistra by 256.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vistra by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vistra by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 57,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $1,119,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is -25.37%.
Vistra Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vistra (VST)
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.