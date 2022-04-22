FY2023 EPS Estimates for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Vistra in a report released on Tuesday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.56 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.99. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Vistra’s FY2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

Shares of VST opened at $25.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average of $21.52. Vistra has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VST. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Vistra by 256.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vistra by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vistra by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 57,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $1,119,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is -25.37%.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

