FY2024 Earnings Forecast for CMS Energy Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of CMS Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.33 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.31. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CMS Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

CMS has been the topic of several other reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.92.

NYSE CMS opened at $72.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.08. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $57.92 and a 1 year high of $73.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.26.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.48%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $430,972.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 12.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1,269.1% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 915,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,041,000 after acquiring an additional 848,773 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth $323,000. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 61.0% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

