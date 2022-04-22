FY2025 EPS Estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Lowered by Analyst

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, April 21st. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.80. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.04. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a negative net margin of 643.70%. The company had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MRNS. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

Shares of MRNS stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The company has a market capitalization of $275.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,016,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,841,000 after purchasing an additional 19,686 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,638,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,349,000 after buying an additional 441,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after buying an additional 15,281 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2,774.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 439,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after buying an additional 424,467 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 239,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

