Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) EVP Brandon John Moore Sells 3,000 Shares

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $144,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,993 shares in the company, valued at $9,255,982.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Brandon John Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

On Monday, March 28th, Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $225,200.00.

GLPI traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $46.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,468,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,081. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $298.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.10 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 43.91% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 122.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 105.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 43.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 49,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on GLPI. Mizuho dropped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.62.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties (Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.